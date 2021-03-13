AMDISS pledges to support CES Ministry of Information

By James Atem Kuir

The Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS) and its training wing, Media Development Institute (MDI) has pledged to build thecapacity of staff of the Central Equatoria State Ministry of Information.

The pledge came after the Central Equatoria State Minister of Information and Communication, PaulinoLukuduObede asked the ADMISSto train the staff of the ministry to enhance their performance.

AMDISS executive director, Michael Duku Aggrey, MDI acting Principal, Irene Ayaa and Media Developmen officer, Mr. Juma Peter Maya met the minster in his office on Fridayand discussed a range of issues and areas of cooperation between the state government and the independent media organizations operating in the state.

In a press statement obtained by Juba Monitor yesterday, Minister Obede said establishment of community radio stations in all counties of state, resuscitation of development projects and transformation of information sector to compete in the digital world are his priorities.

He also appealed to AMDISS/MDI to help his ministry create a news website and other social media platforms to promote activities of the government and enable journalists access timely information online.

Mr. Michael Duku Aggrey congratulated the minister on his appointment and pledged on behalf of the institution to cooperate and collaborate with the state Ministry of Information and Communication to improve the media landscape.

“AMDISS is a promoter of the freedom of expression. As AMDISS, our duty is to advocate for freedom of expression and access to information as enshrined in the constitution of South Sudan,” the statement reads in part.

On her part, Ms.Ayaa, MDI acting principal explained how AMDISS through its academic wing would help train the staff of the state Ministry of Information to enhance their digital communication.