AMDISS Appreciatesits FormerBoard Chairperson

By Mamer Abraham

The Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS) has appreciated their former Board’s Chairperson, Mary Ajith Goch for her contributions to AMDISS. The letter issued yesterday assured the public that Ms. Goch had joined South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) and that she would perform the same roles in SSBC.

MsGoch was appreciated for her excellent leadership coupled with courage, great ideas and efforts in increasing the credibility of AMDISS nationally and internationally.

“Dear Madam Ajith Goch, following your appointment to a new position at South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) and your subsequent letter of resignation to the AMDISS Board, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your hard work and commitment to building and growing AMDISS to what it is today,” the letter read.

MsCoch had served three years as AMDISS Board’sChairperson before her appointment by President Salva Kiir Mayardit to SSBC as the Chairperson of Board of Directors. In a letter dated 20th July, 2021,MsCochresigned from her tenure as AMDISS Board Chairperson and appreciated AMDISS for the support rendered to her during her tenure.

“I would like to thank you for the trust and support you gave me during my tenure. Kindly do note that the Catholic Radio Network (CRN) as an institution is not affected by this resignation, and that the CRN Board of Governors will nominate a representative to join the Executive Board as a member,” her resignation letter read.

She assured AMDISS of offering assistance during the transition.