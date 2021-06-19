jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, June 19th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtAmbassador’s week(part two}
A foot for thought

Ambassador’s week(part two}

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Inthis part two story, I am going to talk about the visit of Turkey Ambassador to Juba Monitor. His Excellency Erdem Mutaf said he was three months in South Sudan but managed to meet government officials including Vice President Taban Deng Gai to discuss matter regarding bilateral relationship between the two countries. They signed Memorandum of Understanding in many areas with the government of South Sudan.

He went on saying that the government of Turkey is ready to support South Sudan government in peace, education, Health, business and others.  It is the will of Turkey government to see  that people of South Sudan enjoy peace and stability. They should take the issue of security as priority to avoid community’s clashes in the states.  He wished citizens of South Sudan that one day they would be free from violence and looking forwards to development.

The government of Turkey is ready to build the capacity of journalists by conducting training and organize trip to Turkey if not because of COVID -19 Pandemic globally. Ambassador appreciated the work of Juba Monitor as the leading newspaper in the country. He mentioned many good things the paper is doing within the period he is in the country.

Ambassador introduced business men who came to invest in South Sudan like TiKA, Commercial Counselor at the Embassy and others.  Who are ready to make businesses that create employment to the people of South Sudan? He said there are many investors who want to come to South Sudan for business.Turkey government was among the first to build sisterly relationship after South Sudan got its Independence in 2011.

 On 17th of this month, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Hua Ning made historical visit to Juba Monitor as an honor for what the newspaper is doing in the country.

As I said the day before yesterday, the visit of Diplomats to Juba Monitor was a blessing. Those Ambassadors have made history with Juba Monitor and the management of Juba Monitor would continue cooperating with them and others. It has been good week of making good relationship and learned from one another. On the other hand, it was an opportunity for Juba Monitor team to present challenges facing the newspaper. My acknowledgments to those Embassies and I hope others would make the same.

Government of South Sudan should pick the advices of those Ambassadors to improve better relationship and maintain peace, security and embark on development in the country.

God will bless them and their countries with what they are doing for the people of South Sudan.

I am happy with them and everybody who promote media activities in the country. Those visiting were not by chance but it was Godmaking, everything is in the hands of God.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Ambassador’s week

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Interestingly, several Ambassadors have visited Juba Monitor from the beginning of this month up to today. Yesterday Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Hua Ning made a historical visit to Juba Monitor as an honor for what the newspaper is doing in the country. We discussed a lot of positive issues that could develop media in the country; it is only that the general challenges of COVID -19 hindered development of media globally. Ambassador was positive about what Juba Monitor is doing during the...
A foot for thought

What is the Level of corruption in S.Sudan?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor In the first place I would like to thank Martin Lomuro , the National  Minister of  Cabinet  Affairs for coming up in the  media to defend himself for the money he sent to his family in Nairobi, Kenya  which has caused him some problems. There are and have been similar cases of corruptions in government institutions and private sectors which ended as rumors in the ears of the people of South Sudan. However, it is not easy for journalists to cover any issue...
A foot for thought

Is S. South fit for top seat in Pan- Africa?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor The information published yesterday in the newspaper said that South Sudan is lobbing for top seat of Pan – Africa. It went on saying that it would influence other African countries to vote for them. However, it is good to try lobbying as South Sudan is a member of East Africa.  Yet, there are criteria in any election. Has South Sudan met the criteria of the election, need to be known from the leadership of South Sudan in East Africa. Given a way...
A foot for thought

Anywaa congregation welcomed Pastor Omot

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Anywaa congregation in Juba, South Sudan yesterday welcomed Pastor OmotAganya who came from America for a special visit. During the preaching Rev. Pastor Omot said it was the plan of God who made his visit successful, he did not know that he would come and meet Anywaa Congregation at Hai Cinema. It was an opportunity for him which always knock once, and if missed you would not get it again as it was the   plan God for a first chance Furthermore, he said...
error: Content is protected !!