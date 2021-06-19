Ambassador’s week(part two}

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Inthis part two story, I am going to talk about the visit of Turkey Ambassador to Juba Monitor. His Excellency Erdem Mutaf said he was three months in South Sudan but managed to meet government officials including Vice President Taban Deng Gai to discuss matter regarding bilateral relationship between the two countries. They signed Memorandum of Understanding in many areas with the government of South Sudan.

He went on saying that the government of Turkey is ready to support South Sudan government in peace, education, Health, business and others. It is the will of Turkey government to see that people of South Sudan enjoy peace and stability. They should take the issue of security as priority to avoid community’s clashes in the states. He wished citizens of South Sudan that one day they would be free from violence and looking forwards to development.

The government of Turkey is ready to build the capacity of journalists by conducting training and organize trip to Turkey if not because of COVID -19 Pandemic globally. Ambassador appreciated the work of Juba Monitor as the leading newspaper in the country. He mentioned many good things the paper is doing within the period he is in the country.

Ambassador introduced business men who came to invest in South Sudan like TiKA, Commercial Counselor at the Embassy and others. Who are ready to make businesses that create employment to the people of South Sudan? He said there are many investors who want to come to South Sudan for business.Turkey government was among the first to build sisterly relationship after South Sudan got its Independence in 2011.

On 17th of this month, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Hua Ning made historical visit to Juba Monitor as an honor for what the newspaper is doing in the country.

As I said the day before yesterday, the visit of Diplomats to Juba Monitor was a blessing. Those Ambassadors have made history with Juba Monitor and the management of Juba Monitor would continue cooperating with them and others. It has been good week of making good relationship and learned from one another. On the other hand, it was an opportunity for Juba Monitor team to present challenges facing the newspaper. My acknowledgments to those Embassies and I hope others would make the same.

Government of South Sudan should pick the advices of those Ambassadors to improve better relationship and maintain peace, security and embark on development in the country.

God will bless them and their countries with what they are doing for the people of South Sudan.

I am happy with them and everybody who promote media activities in the country. Those visiting were not by chance but it was Godmaking, everything is in the hands of God.

May God bless us all.