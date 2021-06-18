Ambassador’s week

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Interestingly, several Ambassadors have visited Juba Monitor from the beginning of this month up to today. Yesterday Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Hua Ning made a historical visit to Juba Monitor as an honor for what the newspaper is doing in the country.

We discussed a lot of positive issues that could develop media in the country; it is only that the general challenges of COVID -19 hindered development of media globally. Ambassador was positive about what Juba Monitor is doing during the critical period of COVID-19 Pandemic up to this moment. In delivering information and support government progress in the country. It has been good example of print media in the country operating daily in a critical situations.

He mentioned many good things the paper is doing and the commitment of Chinese government is going to support media and government plan.

On the other hand, it was an opportunity for Juba Monitor team to hold meeting with Ambassador and benefit from his knowledge on how media developed in China. Such opportunity was not with others. It always occurred with Ambassadors that know the important of media.

He said media play great role for people to know what government is doing. Regarding the challenges facing Juba Monitor, he understood the general situation in the country before and after COVID -19. He noted the suffering of Media houses and journalists in the country. He advised journalists to continue doing good work in the country. It is through media that the public and the world know about South Sudan.

Early this month, Djibouti Ambassador to South Sudan H. E. Hassan Robleh Mahamoud also visited Juba Monitor.He wanted journalist from Juba Monitor to travel to Djibouti to cover an event. As a result, Juba Monitor had nominated Elia Joseph to travel to Djibouti. It was a recognition to have a journalist from Juba monitor visiting Djibouti this week. I wish all the best to Elia and safe journey back to South Sudan.

Towards the end of May this year, Indian Ambassador to South Sudan S. D. Moorthy visited Juba Monitor to say bye to the entire staff as his terms of duty has ended in South Sudan. It has been good time with him within those years. That was because of having good relationship with him. Today I am expecting Turkey Ambassador to South Sudan visiting Juba Monitor for the first time. It is a blessing to us to have numbers of Ambassadors visiting Juba Monitor within a short period of time.

God will bless them and their countries with what they are doing for the people of South Sudan.

I am expecting more Ambassadors to visit Juba Monitor. It is good to know them and have good relationship with them to promote media activities in the country and learn from their experiences. That is why the tittle of this story is Ambassador’s Week. It is not easy to receive two to three Ambassadors within a period of two weeks. I am happy with them and everybody who promote the activities of Juba Monitor. Nevertheless, is blessing to Juba Monitor to welcome Diplomats from different countries.

May God bless us all.