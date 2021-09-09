jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, September 9th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtAmbassadors’ week
A foot for thought

Ambassadors’ week

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Ambassadors’ week referred to the week that an Ambassador visited Juba Monitor. This heading was created when three Ambassadors visited Juba Monitor within a period of one week and it continued for the rest of the months. Any Ambassador who has visited Juba Monitor, he or she will have to be recorded under this title.

Yesterday, the Ethiopian Ambassador to South Sudan Nebil Mahdi Abdullahi visited Juba Monitor.He said the purpose of visit was to appreciate Juba Monitor with the quality information it provides to the people of this country.

He continued to say that he had been reading Juba Monitor for the rest of six months since he came to South Sudan. He was happy with the work the newspaper was doing for not being bias in reporting about the crisis in Ethiopia like other media houses are doing in the world.

Regarding bilateral relationship between the two countries, he said he would continue maintaining it as there was already history made by those leaders some years ago.  He wants to make legacy in South Sudan, so that he will be remembered like other Ambassadors who left good names. He said the federal system they had in the country was based on ethnic groups which is bad.He advised South Sudan leaders not to do the same because it is in traditional ways. Rather to apply federal system that unites all people in the country. He further said that Africa countries should learn from Ethiopian with the ruling system they have currently.

However, he also advised African leaders to solve their problems as Africans for the reason that they know themselves better in terms of leadership style and others. Ambassador Abdullahi was positive in his assignment to South Sudan and would continue supporting people of South Sudan as there were numbers of students sent last month to study in various Universities in Addis Ababa.

For the development of media, he said he would support but still planning together with the government on the support they would provide.  He said he had good relationship with Media houses and hopes to promote them for better services. It was good discussion with Ambassador Abdullahi expecting others to build good relationship with media houses in the country.

The relationship Ethiopia has began during the time of united Sudan. The Ethiopian government had supported peace in Sudan as well as in South Sudan.  The type of relationship the two sisterly countries have are unique that is why Ambassador Abdullahi wants to maintain it.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Catholic Church celebrates Centenary

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday, thousands of Christians gathered at Saint Theresa Cathedral, Kator and witnessed launching of Legion of Mary programmes at the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba under the theme: “Unity in the midst of diversity in Legion of Mary strengthen the Body of Christ.” His Grace Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla said the celebration marked 100 years of establishment of LegionMary in the world. It was established on 7th of September 1921 and on 7th of this month it was 100 years.  This celebration is all...
A foot for thought

Government should take Tambura issue seriously

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor According to the press release issued by Church leaders and the information Juba Monitor got from Tambura, there are still clashes within the areaswhich need to be resolved immediately.  Last month, Church leaders from Yambio and other places raised concern on the same issue but still there is not much done by the authorities. Killing innocent citizens and displacement of others are destroying peace deal in the country. What is difficult to bring this situation calm? Why are people still fighting and the...
A foot for thought

Shortages of fuel should be resolved immediately

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor These days, the price of fuel has increased in the market due to shortages of fuel in the country. According to information published in the newspapers, the reason for the shortages of fuel was due to the continuing protest of drivers from the neighboring countries. They parked all vehicles at Elegu border point and protesting over the killing of the drivers along Juba –Nimule highway. These killings took place last month and still are continuing according to the report. On the order side,...
A foot for thought

Women week

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Women week is to have voices of women in media. I discovered that there were many stories of women published this week on top of them were the Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster Madam Rebecca Nyandeng Garang de Mabior. In the story, she is going to lead a high delegation to New York on 21stof this month 2021. In addition to that, we have the Governor of Western Bahr El Ghazal State Madam Sarah Cleto who is the only female governor...
error: Content is protected !!