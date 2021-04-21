Ambassador inspects projects in Lakes State

By Mabor Riak Magok

The Norwegian Ambassador Siva Kaspersen and Norwegian people’s Aid Country Director Hilde Bergsma on Monday, visited Rumbek, Lakes State to inspect number of projects funded by NPA.

The projects include agriculture programs, peace building, youth empowerment skills initiative and sporting activities.

Speaking during the welcoming at Rumbek Youth Centre, Ambassador Siva Kaspersen said she has understood the challenges facing the youth in the State.

“I understand your challenges which you are facing in Lakes State and I have seen also the Youth Centre where you are doing positive activities, that is very importance. This is my first time to be in Rumbek and I am here to learn what you are doing,” said Ambassador Kaspersen.

The Deputy GovernorPoth Madit, who accompanied the Ambassador thanked the NPA for supporting the projects in the state.

He appealed tothe youth associations to start initiating most of the program activities in the State.

The Rumbek Youth Sports Association Chairperson Abbas Mayek Mayen said NPA is one of the leading organizations providing support to their activities in Rumbek.

Mr. Mayek said,the Association still faces challenges of funding to extend their activities to all part of State.