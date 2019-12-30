Amadi State to launch Governor’s peace tournament

By: Bullen Bala Alexander

Amadi State said it was launching Governor’s peace tournament on the New Year to promote peace in the State.

Dudu Sebit, State Minister of Information, Youth, Culture and Sports said Governor’s peace tournament was not only for entertainment but to unite and build confidence among the youth in the state.

Dudu said sports was the only way to build trust between returnees and those who remained in the area throughout the time of conflict.

“It is the only tool that can keep our youth who came for Christmas celebration and planning to go back where they came from to understand that the peace is there and there is no way for them to go back,” Dudu stressed.

She said the governor’s peace tournament will be officially launched on 2nd of January 2020.

Minister Dudu revealed that the tournament would be launched by her counterpart Nadia Arop, the National Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports.

She confirmed that over 10 teams are expected to take in the governor’s peace tournament and the winner would be awarded with a Trophy and money as an appreciation.