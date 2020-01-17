Amadi State MPs on recess

By: Bullen Bala Alexander

The Members of Parliament in Amadi State have gone for recess on Tuesday.

The three months recess which will show the MPs resume back in April despite the formation of the revitalized unity government is expected to be formed in Feb 12 2020.

Addressing the parliamentarians at Amadi State Parliament, Dudu Sebit, the Amadi State Information Minister who also spoke on behalf of the State governor, called on MPs to go and disseminate the messages of peace to the communities at grassroots in their consistencies.

“As you go from here, make sure you take the message of peace to your constituency, as well as Amadi State, secondly you must unite the communities in your areas because out there our communities have been divided in many ways but you have to bring them together,” Minister Dudu said.

“Especially our youth, as you all know that they have been divided in different groups. Some are IOs, and other groups which you will identify in places where you will be going, it is your duty to make sure they are united as youth of this country.”

Dudu said that it was important for MPs to go and convince their constituency and empower the youth about dangers of conflicts in the country.

She also urged the MPs to discourage idleness among the youth in the State and always advise the youth to distance away from criminal activities saying it was the idleness that can make those youths to carry out criminal behavior in country.

“Our unity is our strength, through unity we can achieve peace in this country and peace will make us to prosper and that means our country will realize development,” Dudu concluded.

Margaret Fozia Emmanuel, the Speaker of Amadi State legislative Assembly urged the MPs to utilize the three months recess to promote and disseminate peace in the country and not only in Amadi State but whichever part of the country they would go.

“As for our timetable of the parliament, we have three months to have serious business within the parliament as well as three months to go and have time with our constituencies to share what we have been discussing here and have new ideas or issues in those areas,” Speaker Fozia revealed.

According to her, recess would give more chances to the MPs to go and get new issues that were facing the citizens at different levels in the constituency.

She said the parliament official broke for recess on 14th of this month and the MPs were expected to be back on 14th of April.

However, she said MPs may be called back if there are some changes as formation of Revitalized Government of National Unity approaches.