Always be confident

By Akol Arop Akol

Confidence is a state of feeling secure, safe and sound-minded, sure and positive in things that you think about, do, feel or work on. Lack of confidence is the reason why some people lose hope in life. Lack of confidence is the reason why contestants fail to win during a competition. The opposite of confidence is in many ways such as doubtfulness, hopelessness and worry of outcome of certain things. Many people lost battles of life because in their hearts they are not confident, they don’t think they can make it happen. The business they had started seems to fail and they come up with conclusions that nothing can work anymore. Someone could be called for job interview but would go with doubt because he or she doesn’t know what kind of questions will be asked.

It is true that confidence is needed in everything we do in life. When I ask you why you need to be confident you will tell me accurate or wrong answers. But know that as long as you live in this World, there is nothing that doesn’t need an application of confidence. When in school, a teacher may ask you to answer certain questions and if not confident you may fear to stand up and give the answer even if you know it. For example, you are going for presentation or public speaking session and get audience with their eyes wide-open and staring at you, ill thoughts come in and you start to feel shy which makes you deliver a poor speech.

Again, imagine walking on the street where there are some venders selling their things or people sitting and chilling, and when they see you, they start to laugh. What would you do? It requires a confidence to ignore them, or otherwise you will have negative reactions or responses.

The confidence we are talking about here is about being who you are and trusting in yourself that you can do whatever your heart desires or what brain thinks. Being confident requires no school or any special material to create or maintain it. Money or material wealth will not make you confident. The truth about confidence is that people who lack confidence have negative thoughts about themselves and their abilities. Though they are capable of doing something rightly, there is an inner doubt that says “you cannot do it, you are too young for it, and you are weak.”

Poverty sometimes makes some people think they are not worthy of anything. Because they are poor, they think when walking on the road, strangers would point fingers at them saying “that man is very broke. Or that woman is poor’’ That is why in public places, poor people humble themselves with a concept that other people would view them at their standards of living.

It is good to be confident to speak out what pains you, say what you want or what you detest. Approach and talk to people you admire or trust to help you. The fear of being rejected or knocked out in a competition is all due to your doubtfulness and hopelessness. Once you walk with your heart filled with confidence, all things will be possible.