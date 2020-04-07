Alpha Trading donates masks to Juba Teaching Hospital and Civil Aviation

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Alpha General Trading and Construction Limited have donated 2000 masks to Juba Teaching Hospital and South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

South Sudan has already confirmed one case of the coronavirus. The government and other health partners have been putting preventative measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Alpha General Trading and Construction Manager Director, Ande Kifle said it was time to support the humanitarian department through the Ministry of Health.

He said the company plans to distribute soaps, food and more masks during the cause of this week.

“We don’t know which areas are affected and which areas can be safe tomorrow. This time is very critical, we are not looking at profits now, it is time for helping people,” Kifle said.

Speaking to Juba Monitor during the donation, Medical Director Dr. Maker Isaac Wel at Juba Teaching Hospital said he appreciated the donation from Alpha General for the generous contribution of masks to Juba Teaching Hospital.

“I really needed the mask. I think these are blessing from God because it came on time, just five days ago people came to me demanding mask and I told them I am going to tell the ministry to bring the mask but I didn’t know there is something coming on the way. So I am very grateful and these will help us so much,” Isaac said.

He added that the masks would help protect the doctors and nurses.

“We are going to distribute them. They will save so many lives and I appreciate the company,”

Chief Executive Officer for South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) Captain Subek David thanked Alpha General Trading Company for donating the masks to South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority especially at this critical moment of coronavirus.

“These masks will be given to those who are working in the Airport because these are people who are in direct contact with passengers. We are going to extend all these to other Airports to share the little that we have,” David said.