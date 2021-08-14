jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, August 14th, 2021
All roads lead to Loa Parish

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Today is the busiest day for those who are travelling to attend Centenary in Loa Parish. Some people had gone some days ago, for those who are travelling today to attend the main event on Sunday, I wish them happy feast.

Several of them had been busy these days, due to the nature of their work, that is why they are travelling today. Juba Nimule road is very busy; with different types of cars on the road. Drivers should take care not to cause accidents. The road has a lot of corners; you cannot see cars coming on the other side of the road if you are on high speed. Persons, who are using boda boda, ought to make sure that they drive with care.

Such event needs early preparations, including accommodation. Most of the hotels in Nimule were almost full; those who are travelling today might have booked hotels in advance or will sleep in any hotel of no choice.

Other people may prefer to sleep within the compound of the Parish due to lack of accommodation and big number of population.  Centenary is a celebration of faith; it means the parish of Loa reaches 100 years in faith. That is big achievement for Torit Diocese. The parish is now mature in faith; it would do well and bring many people to Christianity.

In 2019, Catholic Archdiocese of Juba had celebrated Centenary at Rejaf Parish. It had strengthened Christian’sfaith during that year; I wish Sunday celebration have positive impact to Christian’s faith.

The most important thing is to pray for total peace in the country, there is nothing impossible to God. All challenges of this country are to be put in the hands of God. Prayers need strong faith in Jesus Christ. Without prayers, blessing cannot happen in the country. If all of use raise voice to God with one heart, change will happen in this country.

May God bless us all.

