All NGOs employs 30,000 locals in the country

By John Agok

National Minister of Labour yesterday revealed that, there were 33,000 NGO employees of which 30,000 are locals according to recent assessment data.

James Hoth Mai made his remark during the discussions to review Labour Law 2017, the NGO Act 2016 and NGO Recruitment Guidelines 2018.

The introductory Workshop and Coordination Meetings to New Appointees on Humanitarian Action in South Sudan was under theme: “Consolidating humanitarian coordination and response to Save Lives”, however, Minister of Labour, Youth and Sports, Public and Human Resources graced the meetings which brought together Ten States Ministers of Labour with Three Administrative areas leaders and RRC delegates.

James Hoth Mai the Minister of Labour who graced the event, apologized for aid workers who lost lives in their line of duties, saying that, it is sole responsibility for the government to protect lives and properties of its people.

He revealed that, the purpose of the Workshop is in response to R-ARCSS implementations to strengthen operational partnership and cooperation between Government Institutions and NGOs across South Sudan.

“This session will allow our legal advisors to review the NGO Act 2016, Labour Law 2017, and Ministry of Labour NGO Recruitment Guidelines 2018”, he said.

He cautioned the states Minister of Labour to enhance dialogue over commanding in reaching consensus with NGOs in the states.

“ We need to use dialogue than command and improve collaboration and coordination between the various levels of RRC at the State and National level, as well as, with other relevant Government Institutions”, he added.

Nevertheless, Dr. Albino Bol Dhieu the Youth and Sports Minister condemned youth who attacked NGOs and UN Agencies in Torit and Maban , saying that, there is no law which justified 80% of youth employment to local youth , rather it is spell out for South Sudanese youth.

“It is clearly stipulated that, 80% of National youth employment to NGOs, not to indigenous as assumed by some youth, this is misunderstanding of Laws”, he cautioned.

Dr. Albino waived out tribalism calling it a hindrance to mutual relationship and formidable cohesion across the Country.

“Let’s compare ourselves to Somalia, a country beinghosedt by one Religion and one Tribe and why are they fighting? It is lack of love and mutual relationship that should have benefit them”, he added.

He pledged to invest 7 Million Dollars from AFDB to Youth employment by setting up Vocational Training Centre.

“We have secured 7 Million USD from African Development Bank (AFDB) and we invite Youth to engage in enterprises to invest. This will definitely change our Society and to move away from Poverty”, he concluded.

The Workshop wouldhave in-depth look at Humanitarian Principles and Standards, Codes of Conduct, Core Standards and Government, NGOs Collaboration and Engagement.

There has been a tug war between Youth and NGOs which became a disturbing Phenomenon for the Government. Assessment displayed current data of 33,000 NGO workers in the Country and 30,000 only South Sudanese Nationals.