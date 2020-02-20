All LICENSED ADVOCATES AND THE PUBLIC

PRESS RELEASE

We, the majority of the disputing parties in the South Sudan Bar Association do here by serve this Press Release to all licensed advocates in the Republic of South Sudan that the alleged Extraordinary Meeting of General Assembly of South Sudan Bar Association taking place on 19-20 February 2020 should be Ignored and boycotted. It is purely a SPLM-Party Juba Lawyers’ League Convention and not South Sudan Bar Association. Moreover, it is divisive, unrepresentative and non-inclusive. Therefore, we serve upon you the following:

1. We affirm that the so-called General Assembly Meeting of 19-20 February 2020 chaired by Advocate Benjamin Sogora shall be considered as SPLM-Party Juba Lawyers’ League Convention and NOT South Sudan Bar Association General Assembly.

2. We request our representatives at Collective General Assembly Organizing Committee to withdraw immediately and cease any participation at the so-called General Assembly Meeting of 19-20 February 2020.

3. We request all Licensed Advocates in general and our supporters in particular to ignore this illegal General Assembly as it lacks consensus among Bar Association disputing stakeholders.

4. We further request all Licensed Advocates in general and our supporters in particular to boycott this illegal General Assembly in solidarity with our colleagues, the Advocates from the States of South Sudan.

5. We affirm that we will never be part of a General Assembly that will not bring Adv. James Altaib Jazz’s office tenure into account and to book. We will continue to pursue and demand at all forums presentation of Audit Report for the so-called functional Bar Associations of Adv James Altaib and Adv. lssa Muzamill respectively.

6. The “Merger Group” led by Advocate James Altaib Jazz at Adv. Issa Muzamill Chaired by Hon. Benjamin Songora lacks any legal ground to organize and convene South Sudan Bar Association’s General Assembly without consensus and in exclusion of Advocates from the States.

7. We hereby alert the entire licensed advocates and the public that the so-called General Assembly Meeting of 19th -20th February 2020 is an orchestrated hand over by Adv. James Altaib Jazz to Adv. Issa Muzamil to escape scrutiny and not to account for advocates’ license fees squandered for years with impunity.

8. We hereby alert the advocates that such rushed and politically-motivated General Assembly influenced by some government quarters does not only undermine the rule of law in South Sudan but also creates more division and instability within the profession with multiple Bar Association in the Country. Such disintegration and anarchy must be discouraged for the integrity of the Bar Profession in South Sudan and the rule of law in the Country.

9. We affirm our unwavering position that the outcome of the so-called General Assembly Meeting of 19-20 February 2020 chaired by Advocate Benjamin Sogora shall not be recognized and shall be considered as Illegal, void, non-representative, non-inclusive of the licensed advocates in the Republic of South Sudan and politically manipulated.

10. We affirm and dully reserve our legal rights to guarantee the independence and integrity of the Bar Association and uphold the rule of law in the Republic of South Sudan. We further reaffirm our determination to pursue all legal and democratic avenues to achieve the noble goal of truly independent Bar Association in South Sudan,) as justice shall one day prevail.

11. We call upon all licensed advocates in the Republic of South Sudan to commit themselves to fair and free elections of a truly independent Bar Association accountable to its members only without political and government interference.

ISSUED BY

Bar Association Steering Committee: Dr. Samuel James

2. South Sudan Transitional Bar Association: Advocate Kiir Chol Deng

3. Collective Leadership: Advocate Yoanes Yor Akol Ajawin

Cc: Representative in the G.A Organizing Committee –Juba

All Media Houses

File