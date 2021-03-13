All eyes on Bright Stars VS Harambee Stars in Nairobi

By John Agok

Afcon Qualifiers: Harambee Stars to face South Sudan and Tanzania in friendly matches.

The local federation has confirmed three build-up matches for the national team as they get ready for their next two qualifiers

Football Kenya Federation has planned three friendly matches for Harambee Stars as they prepare for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

According to FKF CEO Barry Otieno, Kenya under Coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee will host three matches at home starting with South Sudan on March 13, and then play neighbours Tanzania twice – on March 15 and 18 respectively.

“We have planned three friendlies for the national team and all matches will be played at Kasarani against South Sudan on March 13, and then we face Tanzania twice on March 15 and 18,” Otieno told Goal on Wednesday.

Kenya international John Macharia is confident the friendly matches against South Sudan and Tanzania will shape the team and instil confidence ahead of the Harambee Stars’ Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Egypt and Togo.

On Saturday, Kenya will host the Bright Stars at Nyayo Stadium before playing the Taifa Stars in a double-header scheduled for Monday and Thursday.

The Gor Mahia midfielder believes the three practice matches will help increase morale in the squad and it is the reason why they are important.