ALIENS-Demand fixed taxation rate

By Atimaku Joan

A section of foreign nationals in the country have asked the government to publicize all types of taxes and fees required to be paid for immigration documents..

The call came yesterday after immigration authorities previously gave Ugandan and Eritrean nationals who were not fully registered, three months’ notice to process their immigration documents, including visa, work and resident permits.

The order by the Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport and Immigration came after Ugandan nationals protested what they claimed was over taxation by the tax agencies.

Some foreigners who spoke to Juba Monitor yesterday, said they welcomed the move by the government to legalize their stay in the country and asked for release of compatriots who might have been arrested for not possessing immigration documents.

They also demanded for publication of all alien documentation and their charges through the media to avoid fraud and possible tax evasion.

“What was done was a good move but most importantly, we would like the charges or fees of all these documents indicated and made available in the media, “said Musene Andrew Manjiya a Ugandan group representative.

Manjiya said they were ready to comply with the order from the immigration authority but feared many may end up paying up unreasonable charges due to the fact that they were not conversant with immigration requirements.

He alleged that though the immigration office had informed tax authorities to halt collecting charges to allow for registration f those without documents as required by the three months order, ‘some soldiers’ were still arresting foreigners for not having proper documents.

An Eritrean who spoke to Juba Monitor on condition of anonymity said tax charges varied and depend on whoever was collecting the money. The Eritrean national said it would be better if the fees and the procedures involved were made public.

“Different police units come and ask us to pay, and sometimes another one comes and asked for a different amount of money. This is not good at all, the government should let us know what to pay exactly,” said the anonymous source.

While addressing a joint press conference with Ugandan foreign mission officials on Tuesday. AtemMarolBiar, the Director of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport and Immigration, revealed thatthe largest number of aliens living in South Sudan without immigration documents were Ugandans and Eritreans.