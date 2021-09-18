Alert to public on diseases

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

According to the information Juba Monitor received from Health department, the world is currently experiencing an increased risk of emerging diseases like Ebola virus, yellow fever, cholera, seasonal and pandemic influenza, and other diseases. Those diseases occur mostly due to international border crossing by people of various countries.

They continued to say that, consequently, the International Health Regulations (IHR (2005)) required States parties to designate and maintain core capacities at international airports, ports and designate ground crossing points and implement specific public health measures required to manage a variety of public health risks.

As part of the 2017 Joint External Evaluation (JEE) for South Sudan, Juba International Airport (JIA) and Nimule ground crossing were assessed for designation as points of entry for IHR (2005) implementation.

Following the recommendation of the JEE to establish IHR (2005) capacities for JIA and other designated points of entry, the Ministry of Health with support from the Government of Japan through WHO has established port health facility at JIA to mitigate the risk of cross-border disease spread and minimize the risks among travellers like traders and others.

Yesterday, an official handover ceremony was done at Juba International Airport. It is now the responsibility of the government of South Sudan to take care of it and see things done in the right way. Controlled movement of people is very important to allow people not to be infected with the above-mentioned diseases in the country.

Diseases like Chorea spread due to lack of clean environment. People need to keep environment clean always so that diseases cannot affect them. Ebola is one of the dangerous diseases, it also needsa clean environment and people should report in case there are signs of the disease. However, the Ministry of Health should monitor those diseases and enlighten citizens about them accordingly.

In 2019, there were Ebola cases in other African countries.In South Sudan, the Ministry of Health did well by testing passengers on Ebola at the Airport on their arrival. It helped a lot in curbing the spread of the disease in the country. The same work should be done to avoid the spread of any of the above-mentioned diseases. Above all, we need to keep our surroundings clean always and continue praying to God for protection.

May God bless us all.