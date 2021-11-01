ALARM-Over rising cases of COVID-19

Official with the national ministry of health has warned of a possible resurgence of COVI-19 as the country continues to witness increased infection rate.

Dr. Angelo Guop Thon the Chief of the National Public Emergency Operation Center (EOC), said the infection rate had increased to five percent in the week running from October 24 to October 30, 2021 with more than 100 cases recorded during the period.

Previous weeks recorded less figures.

“What I want to say here is COVID-19 still exist in the country and we are at the alarm level. We are not at the resurgence level yet.” he said.

“We need our public to stick to the preventive measures. We want to see people observing social distancing rules, avoiding unnecessary gathering and if there should be any gathering, it should be approved by auditing committee under the national taskforce and in consultation with the public health emergency operation center such that the gathering will be guided and preventive measures observed to avoid more transmission,” he said.

According to the official, as of October 30, there were at least 109 cases recorded this past week, bringing the cumulative cases to 12,402 and 133 deaths since the pandemic began last year.

On the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign across the country, at least 135,000 people had received vaccine including some 50,335 people fully vaccinated according to Dr. SachaBootsma the country WHO COVID-19 Incident Manger.

Dr. Bootsma also revealed that South Sudan will receive additional 228,000 doses through the COVAX facility in the coming weeks. They include 60,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and 168,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson.

“We have good news that we will be receiving in the next couple of weeks another 60,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to all those who still needed to get their second doses and also 168,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” she announced during the weekly COVID-19 situation update at the EOC.