Al-Sabah children receive Christmas holiday give-back packages

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The annual holiday give-back program to sick children and orphans has begun at Al-Sabah Hospital,targeting more than 600 beneficiaries within the capital, Juba this year.

At least 184 mothers of children admitted at the hospital received assorted food items of about 15 kilograms including flour, sugar, beans, cooking oil, salt, and soap on Monday this week.

The three- days program which also provides general cleanliness, spearheaded by the Luol Deng Foundation will end on Wednesday with a donation to more than 450 orphans in the next two days.

“I will first give thanks to God who touched the hearts of these people to bring for us the gift in this difficult situation,” said Irene Onyango “God should bless them more so that they can continue to help vulnerable people who are suffering in South Sudan.”

Ms. Onyango who has been admitted with her nine months old baby called on the government and humanitarian organization to emulate the Luol Deng Foundation to mitigate the suffering of poor families who could not afford basic needs during the festive season.

AluelDeng, another admitted with her six and half months old daughter commended the organization, pointing out that the items she received would help her five member’s family when the hospital administration discharge them.

“If the situation of the child improves and were are discharged from her, we are not going to buy food soon even as I talk now we don’t have any money. God is great he cannot leave his children to die that is why he has brought these people today.”

“I was wondering what will I do because there is no money to buy food, things are very expensive in the market,” said Alual, an IDP who was displaced by the flood in Jonglei State.

Wani Joseph, Administrative Assistant of Luol Deng Foundation

“We are glad that we can continue with this annual program because it is a part of our corporate responsibilities to share the little we have with people in need to make them feel that they are important in the societies,” said Wani.

Apart from the charitable program, the foundation also deals in sports activities as means of uniting fragmented youth across the country. This year, the foundation donated some wheel bicycles to people with disabilities in Central Equatoria.