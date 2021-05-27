Al Saalam Kuajok FC won the Bahr El Ghazal cup

By Mabor Riak Magok

Al Saalam Kuajok FC has beaten Holy family FC by 6-5 goals in a penalty shoot-outin BharEl Ghazal region football cup final on Tuesday.

Addressing the crowd of football fans and players in Rumbek freedom square on Tuesday, the acting governor of Lakes State Poth Madit Dut congratulated Al Saalam Kuajok FC for winning the game.

The Acting governor of Lakes State Poth Madit Dut congratulated al Saalam Kuajok FC for successful victory of wining the Bhar el Ghazal zone A cup against Holy Family FC.

“I would like also to appreciate the role played by the security apparatus in maintaining and providing conducive and secure environment since the tournament started in Rumbek,”said Madit.

The South Sudan president of football association in the Country Francis Amin expressed his happiness for having attended the final football competition in Rumbekurging the fans to be peaceful.

The minister of culture Youth and sports in Lakes State William Koji Kerjok Kertim congratulated the two teams for demonstrating a good spirit in the final competition.

“I am very happy that the final football competition has ended very successfully between the Al SaalamKuajokFC and holy family Rumbek Fc in a penalty shootout after it tiresome match ended in first and second half Nil-Nil successful,” said Minister Koji.

The Lakes State Chairperson of Football Association Ater Deng Mabok encouraged the losing team Holy family Rumbek FC to do well in the next games.

“In any competition, there must be a winner and a loser. I can say congratulations to al Saalam Kuajok FC for winning the final competition of Bhar El Ghazal region cup,” said Mabok.