Akobo commissioner defies Governor’s suspension

By Deng Ghai Deng

The Commissioner of Akobo County in Jonglei State defied the state Governor’s order suspending him from office.

Gatwech Reat Deng was appointed as Akobo County Commissioner under SPLM-IO ticket in February last year when the state government was established. Earlier this week Governor Denay Jock Chagor suspended him without citing any reasons and gave powers to the executive director to act as the commissioner of the County until further notice.

Reat told Juba Monitor that he defied Governor Chagor’s order because it was illegal.

“I and my party are not aware about the suspension because the governor did not consult the party. We were appointed according to the nominations by the parties to the peace agreement and I don’t see anything that will suspend someone without consulting the party, especially by the governor appointed by another party.I don’t have anything to say because I don’t see any reason for the governor to suspend me.” Reat said.

He added that he promises to continue with his duties saying he expected that if there is need to suspend or relieve him, he needs to be served with an official letter as well.

At the same time, The Deputy Chairman of SPLM-IO in Jonglei State Simon HothDuol who is also the Minister of Local government and Law Enforcement in Jonglei State said the government didn’t consult SPLM-IO when he decided to suspend the commissioner.

“Yes, the Commissioner was suspended and there were no reasons mentioned. We have written to him to come to Bor town and follow up from here.” Hoth said

He added that the party has asked commissioner Reat to travel to Bor, the state capital so that the issue surrounding his suspension is followed in his presence.

Last month, the SPLM acting Secretary General, Peter Lam Both accused the commissioner of Akobo CountyGatwech Reat of expelling the SPLM officials, including the County chairperson from the area in what he described as an inappropriate manner.

Also, he called on the First Vice President, who is also the Chairman of the SPLM-IO, to call GatwecReat to order, saying the commissioner has no right to dismiss the party official. It is not clear whether this might have triggered his suspension.