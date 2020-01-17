Akec orders removal of old textbooks

By: Kidega Livingstone

Vice Chancellor of University of Juba, Professor John Akec ordered that old textbooks at the University’s Library be removed or given to students following the donation of new textbooks by the Embassy of India and other education partners in the country.

Speaking during the donation of the books, Akec said new textbooks should replace the old ones so that students would be able to learn new things happening in different parts of the World.

“This is not a museum where every information should be kept. We have new textbooks and students are not using it. The old ones should be given out or removed so that the new ones can replace them,” said Akec.

He emphasized that number of new text books, especially for economics and are more than the number of the old textbooks stocked at the library.

He applauded the Indian Embassy for introducing Indian culture textbooks and Yoga texts which are more important for the students to learn about Indian culture.

Akec said the Indian government is one of the best friends supporting education, empowering women and capacity building in the country.

Indian Ambassador to Juba, SD Moorthy that the embassy established “ India Corner” within University of Juba’s Library that will help students learn about peace building and leadership in India so that they could transform it in Africa especially South Sudan.

“We want some of the students to become teachers of Yoga so that it can transform the lives of African because Yoga is taught worldwide and it important for health of the people,” said Amb. Moorthy.

He said the Embassy would continue to support education in the country because of strong bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Susan Richard, one of the students at the University said that she would be interested in reading India culture and women style as well as reading Yoga textbooks so that she can be able to know more about Indian history and culture because they have rich culture and history.