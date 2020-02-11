Ajak North community appeals for support to build a health Centre

By: Wek Atak Kacjang

Community of Ajak North County is appealing to its citizens and other well-wishers to raise funds to support the construction of a health Centre in the area.

Ajak North County is one of the newly established counties in Aweil State following the creation of 32 states and there is no single health facility in the area.

According to the community members, the nearest health facility is in Aweil Centre-a two-hour drive from Ajak North County.

The Community members who gathered on Sunday to maneuver ways of raising funds said they could not wait for the government to build the health facility.

The chairperson of the Community, John Wek Rual said the community has right to support government in terms of development process where community members come together to take collective action and generate solutions to common problem that affect communities.

“When people are healthy they contribute to the society. Pupils go to school and take care of their families, the centers provide a continuum of care helping patients, manage chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes for old age people,” Rual said.

He said the wellbeing of the community members was necessary for economic, social, environmental and cultural development.

“Community development ranges from small initiative within a small group to large initiatives that involve the broader community,” Rual said.

“The construction of the primary health care facility could help the community in capacity building in order to address issues and take advantage of opportunities to find common ground and balance competing interests.”

The health facility would also help reduce health gaps caused by differences in race, ethnicity, location, social status and other factors that hinder access to health services.