Airlines to resume flights next week

By Kitab A Unango

Possibilities of International Airlines to resumes their regular plights to Juba next week are highly expected, Dubai Airline confirmed its international flights resumption on the 10th July 2020.

The regional flights such as Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia Airlines are also expected to start their flights soon, this was confirmed to Juba Monitor by the Director of Juba International Airport, Mr. Kur Kuol.

He said his office received a confirmation letter from Dubai Airline declaring its intention to resume normal flights to South Sudan next week.

“I received a letter from Dubai Airline that their flights to Juba International Airport will resume on the 10th July as a scheduled,’’ Kuol said.

Kuol was responding to the widely circulating information reported that the international airlines shall soon reopens due to the decreases of coronavirus pandemic cases numbers around the World.

Kuol said it doesn’t matter as long the passengers adhered to rules such as maintained social distancing, wearing facemask and 14 days mandatory quarantine.

Government closed both inter-states and international transportation system including on March 22nd, 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic but later reopen inter-states transportations on May 19th, 2020 while International plights remained suspended.

Since then the regional and international commercial flights haven’t resumed their normal flights into South Sudan as pandemic is still threating. The number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the worldwide has surpassed two millions with more than five hundred death.

South Sudan confirmed cases has reached 2,021 with 38 deaths as of Wednesday according to the National Taskforce.

Despite the increase of cases worldwide, the country decided to ease the partial lockdown permitting domestic movement, a move that was challenged by Doctor Union and civil society organizations saying the country’ health system is fragile.