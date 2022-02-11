AIDS body conducts stigma workshop

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

South Sudan HIV/AIDS Commission has launched a four-day sensitization and engagement workshop on stigma and discrimination, violence related to HIV, TB and impact mitigation in Yei River County.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on the sideline of the workshop on Thursday, MaikaLisok, South Sudan HIV & AIDSCommission Director for Monitoring and Evaluation explained that the training was aimed at increasing knowledge on the prevention of HIV infection.

Other objectives include reducing HIV-related stigma and discrimination at the individual, interpersonal community and institutional level, the official said.

Maika added that the course will help in the reduction of the prevalence of violence, harmful/risky social and cultural practices among the populations.

The training was also intended to help participants understand stigma and discrimination and violence-related mitigation strategies at the individual and community level.

“Our objective for this training is to increase knowledge on HIV prevention, reduce HIV related stigma and discrimination at the individual, interpersonal community and institutional level. It is also to reduce the prevalence of violence harmful/risky social and cultural practices among the general public. We also want the participants to understand stigma and discrimination and violence-related mitigation strategies at individual and community level,” explained the AIDS Commission Monitoring and Evaluation Director.

Lisok revealed that the training brought together 30 participants comprising religious leaders, youth and women groups, people living with HIV, military police and traditional leaders.

He regretted that many people in the community refuse tests to know their HIV statuses.

The official advised the public to get tested for HIV status in order to reduce spread of the disease and mitigate stigma.

He reminded those living with HIV to continue taking their medications in order to boost their immunity and have longer life.