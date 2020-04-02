jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, April 3rd, 2020
HomeNewsAgriculture only option to boost economy, says official
News

Agriculture only option to boost economy, says official

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Kidega Livingstone

A senior official in the Ministry of Trade and Industry said agriculture was the only option to bolster the country’s economy.

Stephen Doctor Matatia, Director General for External Trade said agriculture is more sustainable compared to other sources that generate revenues in the country.

He described the economy of the country as “new economy” in a fragile, vulnerable, landlocked and less developed country.

“Our production is not yet enough for self-sustainability and export and trade is one sided. We depend entirely on import but we have little export,” Matatia said.

“A country without export is a weaker country. We do not have flow of hard currency because the export earning is the one that finances developmental projects,” he added.

Last week the Ministry of Finance and Planning admitted that the economy of the country was weakening after the oil prices reduced by 55 per cent in the World market because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Matatia stressed for the economy to be settled there must be stability so that people go back to produce, so that the citizens can be in position to talk about production and productivity.

He said the country should depend on agriculture because it is sustainable and that the government should use the oil to promote agriculture.

“We should settle down to produce for ourselves and diversify the economy. We will have a very strong economy. We have virgin land. South Sudan is using only 10 per cent of the total land for agriculture. We have wetland and adequate rainfall. We have very little Irrigation Scheme. We depend on rain for cultivation,” he said.

He said farmers have not start using fertilizers because they have not yet reached the stage of using it.

“We have very little mechanization agriculture. We used traditional way of cultivation. If we settle for agriculture because we have Gum Arabic, Simsim, sunflower, groundnut and cotton, we can benefit from oil and cakes and many other products when these are crops processed,” he said. 

“If we produce we have no problem. We would have enough for consumption in the market. We would have surplus that would be exported to earn us hard currency,” he said.

He said there was need to build a better infrastructure, identify regional and international market and good policy for export and import.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Artists join fight against Coronavirus pandemic

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mandela Nelson Denis South Sudanese music legends have joined the global fight against coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping out the mankind. Several artists in South Sudan have composed songs to create public awareness on the deadly virus. According to the World Health Organization latest report, South Sudan, Lesotho and Malawi are the three African countries that have no case of Coronavirus. In order to contain the spread of the Virus into the country, music legends including vocalist Wj De King, Mc Lumoex and Neetah Baibe have come out to...
News

Telecommunication companies urged to reduce tariff

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang South Sudan Youth Organizations coalition are appealing to telecommunication companies and network providers to cut call rates and offer free data to subscribers during coronavirus pandemic period.   The group made the statement during their second press conference on Wednesday in Juba that was intended to safeguard citizens from spread of coronavirus. Youth coalition in collaboration with Ugandan, Rwandan, Congolese, Burundian and Kenyan communities in South Sudan said it was high time to favor the civil population to access information on the COVID-19 during this partial...
error: Content is protected !!