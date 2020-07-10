jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, July 10th, 2020
AGRICULTURENews

Agriculture Bank pledges to support farmers

By Kidega Livingstone

The Agriculture Bank of South Sudan has pledged to support farmers across the country to boost food production.

Rual Makuei Thiang Theen, the Managing Director for Agriculture Bank of South Sudan said the bank would work with all stakeholders including all the line ministries to support agricultural activities in the country.

“As we celebrate our independence, we are going to support our farmers in three main areas. One we will finance agricultural sector by providing tools like tractors to implement and other inputs,” Makuei said.

“We will support famers and build food security across the country. We will focus in financing food crops mainly sorghum, maize and rice in Aweil area. We will also focus in financing cash crops mainly Arabic gum, simsim, groundnut, tea and coffee,” he explained.

 The official made the remark on the eve of Independence Day celebration to address the farmers and to inform the entire government officials ahead of the occasion.

Makuei said they planned to work with the ministries of agriculture, livestock, finance and commerce as well as the Bank of South Sudan.

He hailed President Salva Kiir and his vice presidents for the formation of national and state governments, “These are good steps for the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement. We hope for full stability in our country so that famers will fully embark on agricultural activities.”   

