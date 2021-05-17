Agency embarks on clean-up campaign in Bentiu Town

By James Atem Kuir

The National agency, Action for Conflict Resolution (ACR) Friday organized a community clean-up campaign in Bentiu, Unity State, to help improve the sanitation in the town.

About 75volunteers, most of them young people participated in clearing of litters and slashing grass around public facilities such as the compound of Rubkona Primary Healthcare (PHC), Rubkona County Health Department as well as streets and pathways within Bentiu town.

“This will help improve sanitation of the town, there are a lot of wastes scattered along the roads and public facilities. We are trying to clean the environment and help prevent diseases,” said Kutei Gatdet, acting health Director of Rubkona County.

Mr. Gatdet urges the residents of the town to embark on cleaning around their homes surroundings to help avoid risk of spread of communicable diseases.

The campaign followed a two-day training on advocacy and lobbying conducted by ACR to equip the participants with skills and knowledge to be able to peacefully press for better services delivery and policies that ensure welfare of the community.

“Today’s (he was talking on Friday) exercise followed a two-day training on advocacy and lobbying, so that when there are issues affecting the community, say for example, injustices, crimes or outbreak of diseases, what should they do about it? These are the areas we needed them to understand how and what they can do to influence policy makers” Peter Gatkuoth the ACR coordinator for Unity State said.

The program is part of the ‘Promoting Peace and Solidarity in the face of COVID-19” project the ACR is implementing with funding from International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Unity State.

JunubPuk,another participant in the cleanup exercise said it was important to clean around public spaces so that when it rains, waste does not rot and discomfort users of the public facilities.

“It is good for the youth to have conducted this cleanup campaign, the environment around these places did not look good. Now when the rain comes, the waste will rot and give bad smell,” he said.

Action for Conflict Resolution is a national non-profit organization that working in the areas of Peace building and promotion of peaceful co-existence in the country.

It is also implementing youth empowerment programs with funding from the Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) in Unity State.