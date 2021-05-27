Agency donates 16 motor cycle to Relief Commission

By Wek Atak Kacjang

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has donated sixteen (16) high capacity motor cycle to Relief and Rehabilitation Commission to boost the border monitoring as refugees are expected to return to the country.

Speaking to media yesterday, the Deputy Relief, Rehabilitation Commission Santino Bol said that the motor cycles will facilitate the work for those who will be at front line.

“We have over 38 crossing point from Unity State, Greater Bahr el Ghazal, from greater part of Equatoria as well as greater Upper Nile where each crossing pointstaff have two officials.UNHCR has been supporting Relief and Rehabilitation Commission since 2019up to date,” Bol said.

He added that the donation will help people to move in the areas to monitor the movement of refugees at bordersof South Sudan for ten years.

Currently over 350,000 people had already returned from differentcountries such as Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia, DRC, Central Africa Republic and Uganda.

He revealed that the returnees will need major support.

However, Senior Data Identity Management Analyst Coordinator, Kimberly Roberson saidthe organizationwascommitted to support the government.

“This ceremony and presentation of motorcycle symbolic is the commitment of UNHCRto support the government of South Sudan and Relief and Rehabilitation Commission working toward solution for IDPs and refugees. These motor cycles will help people to get to places,”Ms. Roberson said.

She added that South Sudan has opened door policy for refugees and the continued display of generosity and solidarity towards nearly 300,000 refugees currently present in the country.

She revealed that government accession to the 1951 Convention, 1967 Protocol and the 2009 African Union convention on the protection and assistance of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS) in Africa, Which was signed by the president on 31st May 2019 encourage the government to ensure that the Conventions lead to positive changes which will enable South Sudan to respond and find lasting solutions to displacement in South Sudan as well as return of South Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries.

“UNHCR High Commissioner’s commitment to seeking Solutions for South Sudan and Sudanese refugees and IDPs as priority area for engagement, particularly creating conducive conditions of safe, dignified and voluntary returns. The leadership rests with Sudan and South Sudan governments in leading solutions pursuit for people. IGAD is regional facilitator and is a mandated organization for refugees and will support both governments with solution-oriented approaches. UNHCR enduring commitment to work with Government, through the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission to strengthen government’s efforts to monitor conditions in which South Sudanese Refugees, and IDPs are returning to internally displaced are returning to, and to work together to ensure they settle home and rebuild their lives,” Roberson said.