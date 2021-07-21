Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

They always say that age is just but a number but coming to reality, we sometime feel like forgetting that each minute that passes we are all growing old by adding one more day in our lives. This the fact and the truth we must live with no matter what we think in the inner me and you. A good friend reminded me by sending me post over what we regularly discuss whenever we meet This time it was about age and the world population. Likely, we are in the same age bracket and understand the world almost in the same way.

*Out of 100 only eight live 65 years of age.*

Hats off to whoever has compiled this statistics! Read and understand how lucky we are!!

The current population of earth is around 7.8 billion. For most people, it is a large figure that is all. However, someone has condensed the 7.8 billion in the world into 100 persons, and then into various percentage statistics. The resulting analysis is relatively much easier to comprehend.

*Out of 100 persons:*11 are in Europe, five are in North America, nine are in South America, 15 are in Africa, 60 are in Asia,*Out of 100 persons:*49 live in the countryside, 51 live in towns/ cities.*Out of 100 persons:*77 have their own houses, 23 have no place to live.*Out of 100 persons:* 21 are over-nourished, 63 can eat full, 15 are under-nourished

One ate the last meal, but did not make it to the next meal *Out of 100 persons:*the daily cost of living for 48 is less than US $2. *Out of 100 persons:87 have clean drinking water 13 either lack clean drinking water or have access to a water source that is polluted. *Out of 100 persons:* 75 have mobile phones, 25 do not.*Out of 100 persons:* 30 have internet access, 70 do not have conditions to go online *Out of 100 persons:* seven received university education, 93 did not attend college. *Out of 100 persons:*83 can read 17 are illiterate. *Out of 100 persons:* 33 are Christians, 22 are Muslims,14 are Hindus, 7 are Buddhists, 12 are other religions, 12 have no religious beliefs.*Out of 100 persons:*

26 live less than 14 years, 66 died between 15 – 64 years of age, eight are over 65 years old, *Out of 100 persons in the world, only eight can live or exceed the age of 65.* *Conclusion* If you have your own home, eat full meals and drink clean water, have a mobile phone, can surf the internet, and have gone to college, you are in the miniscule privileged lot. (in the less than seven percent category)*If you are over 65 years old. Be content and grateful. Cherish life, grasp the moment.* you did not leave this world before the age of 64 years like the 92 persons who have gone before you. You are already the blessed amongst mankind.*

Take good care of your own health because nobody cares more than you yourself. “Thank God for all the Blessings”*

*Cherish every Moment.