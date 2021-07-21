jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, July 21st, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialAGE IS JUST BUT A NUMBER
Editorial

AGE IS JUST BUT A NUMBER

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

They always say that age is just but a number but coming to reality, we sometime feel like forgetting that each minute that passes we are all growing old by adding one more day in our lives. This the fact and the truth we must live with no matter what we think in the inner me and you. A good friend reminded me by sending me post over what we regularly discuss whenever we meet This time it was about age and the world population. Likely, we are in the same age bracket and understand the world almost in the same way.

*Out of 100 only eight live 65 years of age.*

Hats off to whoever has compiled this statistics! Read and understand how lucky we are!!

The current population of earth is around 7.8 billion. For most people, it is a large figure that is all. However, someone has condensed the 7.8 billion in the world into 100 persons, and then into various percentage statistics. The resulting analysis is relatively much easier to comprehend.

*Out of 100 persons:*11 are in Europe, five are in North America, nine are in South America, 15 are in Africa, 60 are in Asia,*Out of 100 persons:*49 live in the countryside, 51 live in towns/ cities.*Out of 100 persons:*77 have their own houses, 23 have no place to live.*Out of 100 persons:* 21 are over-nourished, 63 can eat full, 15 are under-nourished

One ate the last meal, but did not make it to the next meal *Out of 100 persons:*the daily cost of living for 48 is less than US $2. *Out of 100 persons:87 have clean drinking water 13 either lack clean drinking water or have access to a water source that is polluted. *Out of 100 persons:* 75 have mobile phones, 25 do not.*Out of 100 persons:* 30 have internet access, 70 do not have conditions to go online *Out of 100 persons:* seven received university education, 93 did not attend college. *Out of 100 persons:*83 can read 17 are illiterate. *Out of 100 persons:* 33 are Christians, 22 are Muslims,14 are Hindus, 7 are Buddhists, 12 are other religions, 12 have no religious beliefs.*Out of 100 persons:*

26 live less than 14 years, 66 died between 15 – 64 years of age, eight are over 65 years old, *Out of 100 persons in the world, only eight can live or exceed the age of 65.* *Conclusion* If you have your own home, eat full meals and drink clean water, have a mobile phone, can surf the internet, and have gone to college, you are in the miniscule privileged lot. (in the less than seven percent category)*If you are over 65 years old. Be content and grateful.  Cherish life, grasp the moment.* you did not leave this world before the age of 64 years like the 92 persons who have gone before you. You are already the blessed amongst mankind.*

Take good care of your own health because nobody cares more than you yourself. “Thank God for all the Blessings”*

*Cherish every Moment.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

LAND GRABBING MUST BE STOPPED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The phenomenal of land grabbing in the country particularly around Juba is not a new happenings. There are so many cases that some have ended up resulting in death of people. These land grabbing cases should be given special attention but what is more worrying is the way they are being handled by the grabbers themselves. It beats all logic how they end up using well-armed people or goons who are unpredictably licensed or not to carry guns and other sophisticated and crude weapons. The government should put to a...
Editorial

NATIONAL OLYMPIC TEAM TO JAPAN NEEDS SUPPORT

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The National team to the Japan Olympic left the country yesterday for a grueling show with other countries of the world. They need all support back home although most of the disciplines will be taken in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus which is reported to be on the increase in Tokyo. They will be joined by senior government officials who will also take their time to hold side talks with other officials and counterparts from different countries. As a country, there is need to keep monitoring the performance of...
Editorial

DARKNESS MY WORST ENEMY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo When l got reports that Juba would be in total blackout, my first thought was that JEDCO was back with its earlier scheme but this one was with different approach. Well, we may not blame them because they are still growing and will catch-up one of these days to be where others are by supplying electricity to every house hold. They would be there if their PR worked according to corporate institution requirements and they would be there only if they control their...
error: Content is protected !!