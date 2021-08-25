African countries discussed health issues

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday African countries held online meeting to discuss health issues in general and Coronavirus pandemic in particular. It was general reports on issues of health in Africa and how to access health matters in 2021. It was agreed to promote health is to overcome challenges facing individual countries and keep health guidelines.

Many challenges relating to health were noticed in African countries which made it difficult for other countries to do well in the field of health.

The representative of South Sudan thanked WHO for the support rendered to the people of South Sudan, especially for COVID -19 aide.

However, many countries thanked and promised for solidarity and cooperation among them;as one of the main keys to fight diseases in Africa. It was not easy for other countries to overcome diseases in their countries especially COVID-19 Pandemic.Theytarget to vaccinate many people and hope to improve on vaccinations in general.

Participants said they learnt a lot during this COVID -19 Pandemic with challenges the countries went through. There is a need tosupport individual countries in Africa and understand challenges facing them in health.

Delegateswere expecting health changes in Africa and the world at large.Variouscountries managed to eliminate tropical diseasesand others remaineda setback to them likeHIV AIDS and others.

It wasthe first event to engineer a global strategy on digital health by WHO and other related fields to see significant progress in the use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs}.

Majority of countries in the region use digital health solutions in pilot mode. Still several challenges remain, including limited digital health leadership capacity at national level, limited multi sectorial arrangements for digital health, limited financial resources and low level of health workers involvement in digital health.

To mitigate these obstacles, WHO adopted a global digital health strategy in 2020 to advance and apply digital health technologies for better health outcomes. Each country was expected to discuss and adopt the framework to ensure effective implementation of health activities. The programme has started on 24th and would end on 26th of this month, 2021.

May God bless us all.