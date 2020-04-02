Africa Union needs USD 12.5M to fight coronavirus

By Sheila Ponnie

The African Union has agreed to establish a continental anti coronavirus (COVID-19) fund worth 12.5 million dollars.

This came after the G20 video teleconference chaired by the South African President Cyrill Matamela Ramaphosa last week.

The Teleconference focused on the coordinated response to the wide spread COVID-19 pandemic.

The member states and the international community have been urged to contribute the fund.

According to the statement extended to Juba Monitor, the Director Africa Centre of Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Dr. John Nkengasong said the virus has been spreading rapidly across the world.

He described the rapid spreading as “unprecedented public health disaster” warning that the pandemic could explode in poor countries in a level more catastrophic that has not been seen elsewhere.

He made the statement during the Bureau of Assembly of African Union heads of States and government teleconference on covid-19 last week.

During the teleconference, Ramaphosa emphasized that a continental coordinated response was more important than I was needed before in order to overcome the rapid spread of the COVID-19.

“The development and spread of the covid-19 has stretched public health systems beyond limits.”

Consequently, the bureau underscored the importance of coordination across the continent and the necessity and change creditable and real time information about the spread of the virus.

“The bureau agreed to establish continental anti COVID-19 fund to which member states of the bureau agreed to immediately contribute 12.5 million dollars as seed funding,” according to the statement.

African member states, international community, and charitable entities are urged to contribute this fund.

The bureau noted that Africa CDC is underfunded in this regret, the member states of the bureau have agreed to contribute an amount of 4. million dollars towards boosting the capacity of the African CDC. [See page 8]