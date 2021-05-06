Africa Development and Liberty

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

On 29th and 30th of April, 2021, the African Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), in partnership with the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA) and the CGIAR System Organization, organized a high-level dialogue online: Feeding Africa: leadership to scale up successful innovations. I was one of the participants invited to attend the event online, it was educative and important for African leaders to observe.

The online forum brought together African heads of state, senior government officials, heads of multilateral development banks, development partners, regional organizations, research institutions, business leaders, private sector operators, investment agencies, academia, civil society organizations, and experts across Africa and beyond.

During the opening remark Dr. kinwumi A. Adesina, President, African Development Bank said, we must produce food on less land. We must conserve forests. And we must ensure sustainability and climate resilience. He continued: Technologies to feed Africa exist. What has been lacking has been a comprehensive approach to take them to scale – with accountability for impacts.To take technologies off the shelves and get them into the hands of farmers, there is need for a technology development and delivery platform that works at scale.

He further said this forum was launched just two years ago, the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) platform has delivered heat tolerant wheat varieties to 1.8 million farmers in seven countries, increasing wheat production by 1.4 million metric tons, with a value of $291 million.Across Sudan and Ethiopia hundreds of thousands of hectares are now planted to the heat tolerant wheat varieties. When drought hit the Southern Africa region in 2018/ 2019, TAAT came to the rescue. It deployed drought tolerant maize varieties which were cultivated by 5.2 million households on 841,000ha.

As a result, farmers survived the drought, from Zimbabwe, Malawi and Zambia, allowing maize production to expand by 631,000 metric tons, with a value of $107 million.

Food production has expanded by over 12 million metric tons. And TAAT has saved countries food imports worth $814 million.

We need your strong political leadership to turn Africa into an agricultural power-house.

We have the technologies. We have the technology delivery platform.

We now need better policy incentives.

We need greater access to financing to support agricultural transformation.

We need to develop special agro-industrial processing zones to add value to food produced.

The African Development Bank will invest $10.4 billion, over the next five years, to boost the development of agricultural value chains and food production in Africa.

Thus, the above mentioned information said by Dr.Adesina was to strengthen African leaders to take agriculture as priority in their various countries. The matter of technology is important because without agricultural technologies, there would not be better productions. Famers should be supported with tools and seeds.

The issue of drought is common in Africa, in South Sudan famine continue to occurin different parts of the country, how the leadership will do, needs technology and total peace in the country. As South Sudan is part of East African Countries, the leadership should observe developmental policies and how to go about them.

On the same event,Prof. PLO Lumumba said many important issues that could make African countries develop. He said Africans must unite before the current power become powerless. He talked on the vision of the founders which must be considered, one of them was the total liberation of Africa. He continued saying that if we are talking on freedom; let us think on good Governance in Africa.

However, there were many good things said to put Africa right and develop to a certain level if the current leaders put it in to practise.

Many people commented on the importance of the event and several points were said by different people. May God open the hearts of African leaders to do good to theirpeople.

May God bless us all.