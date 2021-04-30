AfDB runs a virtual high-level Dialogue

By Yiep Joseph

The African Development Bank and International Fund for Agricultural Development(IFAD) in partnership with the Forum for Agricultural Research inAfrica(FARA) held a high-level dialogue: feeding Africa, with an aim to scale up successful innovations.

This online forum aimed to bring together all the African leaders, senior government officials, heads of multilateral development banks, development partners, regional organizations, business leaders, private sector operators, investment Agencies, Academia, civil society organizations andexperts from across African and beyond commenced on 29-30 April 2021;10:00-15:00 GMT/12:00-17:00 CET

Despite positive and on going gains in economic development in many African countries, hunger is on the rise, impacting some 246 million people.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shone a spotlight on the cracks in the content’s food system, already under strain from climate change, conflict and pests.

Therefore, increased investments and expanded partnerships are urgently needed to promote Africa’s agricultural transformation through technology and innovations.

The event is expected to bear the following results; secure political commitments at the highest level of leadership to replicate success across the continent, showcase impactful stories to secure resources and replicate in priority commodities across the continent, demonstrate what is working in regional agricultural research for development, and what needs to be done to sustain investments, arrive at shared vision for mobilizing investment to produce technology and innovation that transforms African food systems.

It is expected that the Feeding Africa high- level Dialogue will conclude with a communique that will contribute to the pre-Food Systems Summit in Rome in July 2021, and the United Nations Food Systems Summit later in the year.