Advocacy group trains Council of States lawmakers

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Center for Inclusive Governance, Peace and Justice (CIGPJ) in partnership with the United Nations Mission in Sudan (UNMISS) and South Sudan Women Empowerment Network (SSWEN) trained At least 60 MPs from the Council of States.

All parties to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) should clearly define the role of the Council of States members in the implementation of the peace deal lawmakers resolved on Saturday over the weekend.

Speaking at the closure of the training, Mary Ayen Majok, the Deputy Speaker of the Council of States lauded the lawmakers for the resilience demonstrated during the training.

“The Center for Inclusive Governance Peace and Justice should conduct more of such similar training involving the participation of all members of the Council of States,” she said.

The training was held under the theme, “Capacity Strengthening for Sustainable Peace.”

The program attracted lawmakers, partners, legal, gender, communication and political science experts.

JacklineNasiwa, the Executive Director for CIGPJ, commended the Council of States lawmakers for coming up with concreted resolutions at the end of the three-day training.

“Members of the Council of States, the lower house of the assembly, play critical roles in the implementation of the peace deal,” she said.

Nasiwa, however, stressed that the roles of Council of States members in the peace agreement implementation should be clearly spelt out.

Aldo Ajou Deng, a Council of States lawmaker, said they were committed to the implementation of the revitalized peace accord.

“The parties to the revitalized peace agreement should involve the participation of the Council of State members in the implementation of the peace deal,” he remarked.

The training aimed at identifying and analyzing key priorities for the Council of States in the implementation of the peace deal, including governance structures, constitution development, transitional justice, censors and elections. It equipped the Council of States MPs with leadership, mediation, negotiations, advocacy, communication and networking skills.

The Council of States was established in 2011 by South Sudan’s interim constitution. The reconstituted assembly currently consists of 100 lawmakers appointed by the president.