jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, September 7th, 2021
HomeNational NewsAdvisor, Norwegian Ambassador discuss ties ahead of Europe tour
National NewsNews

Advisor, Norwegian Ambassador discuss ties ahead of Europe tour

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By James Atem Kuir

The Advisor to the Presidency Costello Garang Ring Lual and the Norwegian Ambassador to the CountrySiv Kaspersen, yesterday discussed bilateral ties and peace implementation progress ahead of the advisor’s tour to Europe at the end of this month.

Addressing a joint press conference at Crown Hotel on Thursday, Garang said his upcoming visit to the west would seek to mobilize support for the deal being implemented by parties among other issues.

“… I’m going to tour Europe and I will visit Norway which is our old friend. I have been trying to explain to her [the ambassador] where we stand with the implementation and I told her the kind of support we need from Europe and from Norway,” he said.

Ambassador Siv Kaspersen,said she would like to see progress on the implementation of the crucial tasks, outlined in the Revitalized Peace Agreement (RPA), which included security sector reforms, and public financial reforms to combat corruption.

“We discussed his upcoming tour to the West including my country,and how we could support South Sudan and implement the peace agreement,” she said.

“We would like to see progress on the public financial management to deal with the issues of corruption,and also see some progress on the security sector reforms among some other areas.”

Norway alongside the United States of America and United Kingdom, the trio knownas Troika; is a crucial partner inthe 2018 peaceagreement.

The Revitalized Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU)-inclusive of all parties to the conflict that ended with the signing of Revitalized Peace Agreementin 2018-isyet to agree upon the unified command structure andgraduated unified forces.

The government has blamed delay in graduation of unified forces and progress on other task, on lack of support from international community and the United Nations imposed arms embargo and a number of targeted sanctions on government officials.

You Might Also Like

News

Aweil South County still under threat of Malaria and Hunger

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Yiep Joseph Aweil South County of Northern Bhar el Ghazal State remained under terrible threat from malaria and typhoid due to  floods that covered the areaand destroyed almost all the crops and livestock. In July,  most of the areas in Northern Bhar el Ghazal and Aweil South  were hit by heavy floods that destroyed crops such as sorghum and livestock in the area. Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Commissioner of Aweil South County,Luka Thel Thel, revealed that the floods have occupied eighty percent of the areas in the county...
National NewsNews

Churches urge state government to strengthen service delivery

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei. The Bishop of Yei Catholic Diocese Erkolano Lodu Tombe has urged the Central Equatoria State government to strengthen service delivery for a better future to the citizens. Speaking to the media yesterday, Erkolano said that leaders should be strong, honest and work for the betterment of South Sudanese. “I call on the leadership of Governor Emmanuel and President Kiir to fight corruption and avoid being tempted by the devil.We need them to encourage us when situation is like this and we need them also to be...
News

Eight community chiefs arrested in Bor

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Deng Ghai Deng The police in Jonglei State’s capital Bor confirmed that eight community chiefs had been arrested for rejecting the appointment of Duk county commissioner. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Duk County Paramount Chief Deng Mabur said that they were informed by the police that the orders for their arrest came from the Jonglei State government. “The commissioner had been operating in Bor town instead of going to the area to address the issues there. That was the reason we petitioned the governor to give us someone who...
error: Content is protected !!