Advisor, Norwegian Ambassador discuss ties ahead of Europe tour

By James Atem Kuir

The Advisor to the Presidency Costello Garang Ring Lual and the Norwegian Ambassador to the CountrySiv Kaspersen, yesterday discussed bilateral ties and peace implementation progress ahead of the advisor’s tour to Europe at the end of this month.

Addressing a joint press conference at Crown Hotel on Thursday, Garang said his upcoming visit to the west would seek to mobilize support for the deal being implemented by parties among other issues.

“… I’m going to tour Europe and I will visit Norway which is our old friend. I have been trying to explain to her [the ambassador] where we stand with the implementation and I told her the kind of support we need from Europe and from Norway,” he said.

Ambassador Siv Kaspersen,said she would like to see progress on the implementation of the crucial tasks, outlined in the Revitalized Peace Agreement (RPA), which included security sector reforms, and public financial reforms to combat corruption.

“We discussed his upcoming tour to the West including my country,and how we could support South Sudan and implement the peace agreement,” she said.

“We would like to see progress on the public financial management to deal with the issues of corruption,and also see some progress on the security sector reforms among some other areas.”

Norway alongside the United States of America and United Kingdom, the trio knownas Troika; is a crucial partner inthe 2018 peaceagreement.

The Revitalized Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU)-inclusive of all parties to the conflict that ended with the signing of Revitalized Peace Agreementin 2018-isyet to agree upon the unified command structure andgraduated unified forces.

The government has blamed delay in graduation of unified forces and progress on other task, on lack of support from international community and the United Nations imposed arms embargo and a number of targeted sanctions on government officials.