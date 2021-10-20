Advert on Auditing the project activities and finance of PIDO 2021

Advertisement No 0004/ 2021

Terms of Reference

For Auditing the project activities and finance of PIDO 2021

The Community Awareness raising on Access and Control to land:

The auditing position one

BACKGROUND:

People’s Initiative Development Organization (PIDO) was first initiated 2005 and legally registered in 2009. Due to nation-wide demand, the Organization expanded in its strategic objectives and geographical coverage in the Republic of South Sudan and plans to go beyond the country.

PIDO exists primarily to improve citizens understanding of Land & Natural Resource Rights by equipping them with knowledge of how to participate in decision making and empowers them to talk of their own rights to land and natural resource.

PIDO works as an Agent of Change:

For this course, PIDO oblique a project of community raising on access and control to land in Unity State. This project is consisted of ten [10] activities through which comprehensive awareness raising on respect of individuals’ rights to have access to the land ownership and other natural resources in term of services delivery conducted in Bentiu, Mayom and Rubkona for which auditing is required

The Purpose of the call for applications:

PIDO is calling for a qualified, experienced Legally registered Auditors to audit the conducted activities and finances of PIDO for the year 2021, project of Community awareness raising on Access and Control to land management in Unity State – Bentiu.

Term of Reference:

PIDO is intending to conduct audit of the activities of Community awareness raising on access and control to land project for the year 2021 to fulfil the following objectives,

To Establish the financial accountability

To Streamline processes for recording financial events and reporting financial information

To enable Member, Affiliates, Associates and PIDO to apply common standards while providing flexibility to satisfy unique needs

To Increase the reliability and consistency of financial information at PIDO

To promote uniform accounting processes for all PIDO units.

To complement the Internal Audit of the PIDO financial activities for the year 2021.

The main responsibilities and duties for the auditor is to audit the following items,

The organization income and expenditure in relations to the project activities in accordance to the financial policy and regulations and report to the members whether, in their opinion, the financial statements of the Organisation give a true and fair view of the state of the Organisation’s affairs at the reporting date and of the results for the period then ended in accordance with the Organisation’s accounting policies and donor’s terms of reference/instructions on audit of project

The Currency and Exchange Rate Management by the organization

The Fixed Assets

The Liabilities of the information in sequencing system

The Accrued of Income and Expenditure

The Prepayments of the Finance manager function incorporating the activities;

The Compiling financial information on the entity and all parts of PIDO and for producing aggregated accounts.

The Financial Performance and Standards to optimize the allocation of resources and the quality of financial performance management across PIDO.

This auditing is to ensure proper financial control standards and compliment with the provided financial training and capacity building support when needed.

Complementing the Internal Audit to adequate the internal controls and coordinating the risk management process.

The objective of this audit assignment is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes audit opinion.

The annual financial statements of the Project shall be audited in accordance with International Standards of Auditing (ISA). The auditor shall comply with all ISAs relevant to the audit, ref. ISA 200 (Overall objectives of the independent auditor and the conduct of an audit in accordance with international standards on auditing), paragraphs 18 and 20. Of particular relevance is ISA 240, (the Auditor’s responsibility to Consider Fraud and Error in an Audit of Financial Statements), and ISA 800 (“Special considerations audits of single financial statements and specific elements, accounts or items of a financial statement”).

Qualifications and require documents:

The potential candidate shall have the qualifications and provide the following documents:

At least Bachelor degree of financial management study or equivalent.

Birth certificate

Certificate of Nationality

Legal status: a living registration certificate and operational license

At least progressive experience of five to seven years of work in the same field

A considerable understanding of the South Sudan law such as accountability and transparent Act 2011 in The Republic of South Sudan and PIDO financial policy 2019.

Ability to pay attention to the auditing procedures in relation to the laws of both national and international NGOs, standard.

Ability to be a team player and willing to perform task as assigned to by the Organization

Capability of operating books and take notes of the necessary relevant information for the amicable resolutions.

Capabilities of managing depute and reconciliation of the disputes as well as records keeping.

Confidentiality and trustworthy during and after the auditing process

The applicants should submit their documents

To PIDO’s Head Office:

Kuteng’s Dagga Building, 2nd Floor Plot No: 21, Gudele Road.

Opp St. Kizito roundabout, Next to Hass Petrol Station, Juba South Sudan, on the working days from Monday 11st to Monday the 21th October 2021 during working hours from 10: 00 Am to 5: 00 PM. The selected applicants whose qualifications are relevant will be notified and invited for interviews.