Adil urges public to uphold legitimates on land

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

The Governor of Central Equatoria State (CES), Emmanuel Adil Anthony urged the public to uphold legitimate ways of land acquisition as enshrined in the Country’s laws.

This came during the meeting held on 14 February 2022 by the Governor including other stakeholders.

The meeting was aimed at addressing the land-related crisis and forging robust mechanisms towards land acquisition and its management, as a result of persisting land crisis within the State.

However, the Stakeholders emphasized on re-directing the State Ministry of Land, housing and public utilities and other relevant authorities to instantly effect the directive.

“Unveiled the State Government readiness to effect plot showing to the rightful owners as from February to April mostly within Juba City and Juba county respectively,” it reads.

The meeting resulted into Stakeholders calling on the general public to exhibit a maximum level of cooperation with line authorities in executing this mandate and Urged the citizens to refrain from indulging themselves in illegal practice since its punishable by the laws of this County.

Meanwhile, the Stakeholders who attended the meeting were the Governor (CES) Minister of land, housing and public utilities, heads of the land commission and commissioner of Juba County and technocrats.