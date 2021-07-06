jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, July 6th, 2021
Editorial

ADDRESS YOUTH JOB GRIEVANCES IN THE COUNTRY

Since the beginning of this year, there has been an outcry by the youth in the country concerning unemployment and job discrimination from various organizations operating in the country.

There is no smoke without fire, the old saying stated. It seems the young people in South Sudan are undergoing serious job crisis which the government need to take careful study to scrutinize the concerns raised by the youth.

Since the matter started, there have been several attacks in some states in the country on humanitarians’ agencies which were blamed on the youth. For the sake of peace and security, the government should have strategic plans to address the needs of the growing population which is dominated by the young people in the country.

We cannot continue to have higher institutions graduating students of higher caliber without having a national annual plan to recruit the new graduates.

There is no way the country can every year only plans for few sectors in the country while leaving the rest which are key social challenging needs. There could be continues insecurity if people needs are not looked into. Job security could be the biggest insecurity if it is not put into consideration. The government can have huge budget for security, but if the needs of the people especially the youth demands are not met then, still there could be more insecurity in the country than soliciting for guns to address insecurity in the country. The second thing the government need to do is to embark on agriculture. Food security is the first insecurity for any nation to exist. Invite more investors to invest in various projects so that more youth could be employed. This will reduce the number of jobs discrimination in the organizations.

