ADDRESS JUBA RESIDENTS AGONY OVER LACK OF SERVICES

The hue and cry of Juba residents about service delivery have and continued to fall on deaf ears of those who are supposed to do the work they are employed to do. There are no passable roads, particularly, when it rains. Littered and uncollected garbage seems to be the order of the day with potholes and stagnant water everywhere on what would have been passable roads. Accesses to some vital institutions are becoming impossible because of cracks that have taken over roads. The sign of tarmac even on the main Juba-Nimule highway is a foregone issue for those who are charged with its management. How long this kind of situation is going to remain without being addressed is beyond imaginable. There is the national authorities and the Juba City Council who should be telling the residents what might have gone wrong but instead they have remained silent while the situation continues to deteriorate without much attention being given. Times and again these have been pointed out but are all met with silence. Nothing is working while some officers are seen day in day out in full uniforms walking from one business premises to the other in the name of collecting revenue for what is supposed to be directed to service delivery to the tax-payers. Hopefully, there is someone out there who can make things move and come to the rescue of the city dwellers. There is city-byelaws that needs to be put in place to protect the residents but which is not being adequately applied. Roads in Juba City need to be improved for better service delivery. Waste and garbage collection should top the list of action while untimely drainage of sewage which is done even day time and which is polluting the environment should be controlled. At one point the council gave orders that this exercise be done at night or in the wee hours of the morning before residents woke up. What happened?