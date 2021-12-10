Additional 168,000 J & J doses arrive from Covax

By James Atem Kuir

South Sudan has received additional 168,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine donated by the United States government through the global vaccine sharing initiative.

The doses delivered via Juba International Airport (JIA) yesterday will the second batch of the J&J vaccine donated by the United States of America after another 152,950 doses were received through Covax in September.

In a press released extended to Juba Monitor yesterday, the US embassy in Juba said: “The Embassy of the United States Embassy in South Sudan is pleased to announce the arrival of 168,000 doses ofthe Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that the United States is sharing with South Sudan through COVAX, a global equitable vaccine access initiative.

“We are sharing these doses safely, equitably, and with no political strings attached. We are doing this with the singular objective of saving lives.

“This second batch brings the number of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided to South Sudan to 320,950. The first batch arrived on September 14, 2021. Scheduled to arrive via COVAX at the JubaInternational Airport in Juba today, December 9, this donation of the vaccines will be the largest by asingle country to South Sudan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” read in part the statement.

Diana Daibes, the USAID Program Office Director at the U.S. Embassy in Jubanoted that, “This donation of vaccines to protectpeople in South Sudan from COVID-19 is part of the U.S. Government’s commitment to end this pandemic worldwide.”

The US embassy went on to say that: “Safe and effective vaccines are our best tool to end the pandemic, and the United States has committed toproviding 1.2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide. To date, the United States has shipped morethan 280 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 110 countries.

“The commitment to provideCOVID-19 vaccines to 92 Gavi Advance Market Commitment economies and African Union MemberStates will continue to fulfill U.S. President Biden’s commitment to strengthen the fight against the globalpandemic.”