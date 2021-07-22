Activists urge Muslim community to influence political leaders

By Wek Atak Kacjang

A group of civil Society Activists have jointly urged the Muslim Community in the country to use the Islamic faith to influence political leaders so as to embrace resilience in the country.

The call came yesterday when Muslim communities celebrated Eid al-Adha where they offered some donations to inmates in various police cells and the main prisons in Juba.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) Edmond Yakani appealed to Muslim Community to celebrate Eid al-Adha and use it as opportunity to communicate messages to the leaders to observe peace and stability in the country.

“I think that, this Eid al-Adha should be source of peace rather than violence and stop fighting over minor issues”. Akani said.

He also called upon young Muslim community to be careful so that to enjoy Eid al-Adha wherever they are.

However, the Executive Director for Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance (FODAG) Jame David Kolok said that Eid al-Adha is opportunity to share the little that the people have to reconcile among themselves.

“The celebration of this Eid al-Adha is not intended to waste resources. “What we need is to make sure that what we have should be used for the benefit of those who have no access to food in their houses,” he said.

Meanwhile, Executive Director for Center for Peace and Advocacy (CPA) Ter Manyang Gatwech said that the Muslim community should embrace peace and reconciliation for their neighbor through the Islamic Faith.

“South Sudan Christians need to respect the right of religions in the country.I think the celebration is not necessary to close off the shops while majority are Christians,” Gatwech said.