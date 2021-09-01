Activists urge government to deliver free civic space

By William Madouk Garang

The civil societies have urged the government to deliver free and unrestricted civic space to enable them participate in an inclusive process of restoring security in the country.

Yesterday, President Salva Kiir called upon community leaders and civil society organizations to work together and find a lasting solution to the issue of insecurity in the country.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, the Executive Director of CEPO Edmund Yakani welcomed the president’s call for inclusive process to terminate the issue of insecurity in the country andappealed to authorities to provide free civic space.

“It’s a good call, I welcome it as a call that (has) been made and it’s a good acknowledgement. We are being seen as a pillar of society which I feel really very impressed with,” Yakani said.

“Our appeal goes back to him (president) that we need to see a free and unrestricted civic space because restriction of civic space makes us not to do a lot of roles that can contribute in transiting (the) country from violence to peace,” Yakani demanded.

He also added that they were soon going to launch a programme calledEye-on-Parliament as a platform that would strengthen and create a dialogue between parliament, civil societies, and citizen’s relations and a way to hold the law makers accountable.

The Executive Director of Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance (FODAG) Jame David Kolok applauded the government and stated that this had always been a call from voices of the majority from various stakeholders to embrace comprehensive process to move the country forward.

“It’s always been a call that the leadership of country should embrace inclusive process of engaging these various stakeholders in order to move this country forward,” Kolok said.

He also stressed that the issue of insecurity was due to presence of more than one army under different commands. He said that notion had led the country into lawlessness and therefore they would push to have a unified army.

“Our primary responsibility is to continue pushing to make sure that we have a unified force and unified command structure,” Kolok stressed