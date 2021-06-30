jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, June 30th, 2021
National NewsNews

Activists sentenced to eight months for defamation

By Wek Atak Kacjang

A court in Northern Bahr el Ghazal has sentenced an activist to eight months in prison and paid two million South Sudanese Pounds for making false statements against Northern Bahr El Ghazal State Governor Tong Akeen Ngor.

On Monday, Garang Mangok, the presiding judge found Samuel Garang Dut guilty of defamation and slander.

Samuel Garang was taken to court this year by Governor Tong after the activist took pictures of a modern building constructed in Juba and claimed it belonged to Governor Tong Aken in social media.

“Samuel Garang Dut was questioned on social media about how Governor Tong Aken could build such an expensive house while people of the State are suffering from hunger”. Mangok said

He also accused the governor of mismanagement, inconsistencies, lack of transparency and accountability.Through the state prosecutor, described Samuel Garang actions as defamation.

After being released on bail, he had been attending several court sessions until Monday when the state high court announced the verdict.

At the same time, Madut Santino Deng, Defense Lawyer of the activist confirmed the court ruling however, said he would appeal against it.

“This is the only way, I am ready to appealstarting from today,”Deng said.

South Sudan Penal Code 2009 States that “whoever, by words either spoken or published any imputation concerning any person, intending to harm knowingly or having a reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of such person, is said, save as hereinafter excepted, to defame that person.

It stipulates that whoever, defames another person commits an offence and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or with a fine or with both”.

News

PEACE-Gov’t has goodwill for the process

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
BY Nema Juma The government has assured the general public and investors of full commitment to peace in the country. This was said during the launching of the South Sudan Oil and power (SSOP) 2021 conference as one of the first large scale event to be held on the continent. Speaking during the launch, the Minister of Presidential Minister of Presidential Affairs, Barnaba Marial Benjamin who represented President Salva Kiir Mayardit at the conference, said that the peace process was going on well, and it had brought all the opposition...
News

SSOMA talks to resume after independence celebration

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak The government has requested Saint’Egidiomediators to reschedule the peace talks with South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) to commence after the Independence Day celebrations. According to the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin who is also the Head of government delegation to the Rome peace talks said they were committed to the talks. In a letter to the Saint’Egidio Catholic community in Italy, Dr. Marial assured the mediators of the government’s commitment to the talks but called for rescheduling. “I would like to assure you...
News

