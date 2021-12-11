Activists petition authority over poor electricity management in Yei

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

A group of civil societies has petitioned the county authorities over the poor electricity management and imposed of high charges which is not reflected in actual meter box.

In their petition letter addressed to Yei County Commissioner, the group had accused Yei Electrical Cooperation (YECO) over poor organization and daunting high charges to her clients.

The group blamed the fire outbreak which razed the shops on unauthorized shifting of electric operation by county authority without heeding to precautionary measures.

“This shift in operation has not been in actual recommendation of electricity operation precautions and as a result on the date of 1st of September, there was fire outbreak caused by short circuit at Dar-salaam market of Yei that destroyed shops,

“while on 04th of December abrupt short-circuits happen at Yei Aba road and the main civil hospital which later forced the power to go off in short time after it was started,” read the part of the letter.

The activists cited article 37, subsection 2 of the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan which stated that the role of local government was to supervise and facilitate the development of private sector.

A group also protested lack of transparency in government procurement system that would encourage vie contract awarding to capable firms and urged for full investigation.

“We request that the assessment report should be shared with Central Equatoria State ministry of Cooperatives, water and rural development for their response to the challenge facing YECO,” added the letter.