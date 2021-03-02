Activists celebrate R-ARCSS peace implementation

By Wek Atak Kacjang

A group of South Sudan Civil Society Forum (SSCSF) has celebrated the improvement of R-ARCSS peace implementation in the country.

Yesterday, the Civil Society Forum celebrated the first Anniversary of the Transitional Period of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

According to the letter extended to Juba Monitor, theaim was to update you on what is happening with the implementation of the 2018 Peace Agreement. SSCSF, with a nation-wide membership of over 200 diverse and independent civil society organizations and individual activists, has represented you in the peace process right from the High Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) and now in the implementation mechanisms of the R-ARCSS. The Forum held numerous consultations throughout the country, engaged in radio talk shows, social media and channeled your voices to various institutions of the agreement. It is therefore obligatory

for SSCSF to report to you the status of implementation of the R-ARCSS, one year into the Transitional Period and about 29 months since the signing of the Agreement.

The purpose of this letter is to inform you about prospects for peace in our country through the implementation of the 2018 Agreement by the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU) and its constituent parties. This letter also intends to draw your attention to active citizenry in pursuit of lasting peace in the country.

The R-ARCSS is a framework for peace in South Sudan. It was agreed upon by parties to the conflict and endorsed by stakeholders including faith-based leaders, civil society, academia, women, youth, business community and eminent persons.

If implemented on time, the Agreement would have established and strengthened the government to deliver on its core mandate of protecting us, our property and our country. Public institutions at all levels of government would have been reformed and strengthened to deliver social services to South Sudanese. It would have also allowed Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees to return home voluntarily in safe and dignified manner.