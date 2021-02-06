Activists call for comprehensive imposition of Covid-19 guidelines

By Gilo Jr. Okwata

Members of civil society organizations have called for a comprehensive and countrywide imposition of Covid-19 guidelines.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Executive Director Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance (FODAG), Jame David Kolok said the second lockdown must be inclusive which incorporates law enforcement agencies and government officials as an example to the ordinary citizens.

“So, if we are talking about lockdown, it must be comprehensively done in a manner that does not segregate and in a manner that does not also impact on the daily lives of the people.

I think this has to be made very clear, we expect that while this is going to be effected or imposed by the government, they also need to practice what they preach because we have seen soldiers for example, moving in vehicles without masks, we have seen police force effecting roadblocks and you don’t see them having sanitizers, we also see traffic doing that.

We have even seen some instances of key government meetings without the conditions for these guidelines. It is absolutely reasonable that, if we are doing a lockdown, it must be uniformly applied to all aspects of life without necessary selecting others and yet you can visibly see that other aspects of society have got the potential to actually create an infection of Covid-19,” Kolok said.

He added that the current Covid-19 lockdown should not in any way affect the reconstitution of parliament, states government, graduation of Unified forces and planned visits of Dr. Riek Machar to disseminate the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan.

“I think we expect that the lockdown should not affect the formation of the government especially, the issue of reconstituting the parliament, we expect that this should be able to proceed and that the subnational government should not be just attached to this lockdown and be delayed. We expect that this also should not affect the proposed planned trip or visit by Dr. Machar in these other units, I think most of these training sites can still be visited with strict adherence to Covid-19 measures especially social distancing and use of facemasks which is quite important.

We also feel that this lockdown should stop the graduation from happening because in any case, by graduating the forces we lessen the risk of Covid-19 because these forces are confined in one place,” Kolok said.

He stated that any move intended to genuinely curtail the spread of Covid-19 has to be welcomed, if prior notice was given for citizens to prepare for the lockdown.

On his part, the Executive Director Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), Edmund Yakani expressed shock at the latest turn of events and said it was very unfortunate that the lockdown came at a time when the government had taken a stride in the implementation of peace process, however, he advised the parties to the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) to employ technology during the lockdown to complete the formation of the state’s government and reconstitution of the national legislature.

“Unfortunately, we are shocked when we see a lockdown declared covering the month of February until March.

In terms of interpretation, with regards to peace agreement, it means we are suspending the process of peace agreement for one more month. You see, after lockdown the cabinet minister communicated to all ministers that the Council of Ministers meeting is suspended until further notice, now what they would only have is extraordinary meetings.

While in reality, we are in a world where technology is advancing, they can have a virtual Council of Ministers’meetings, the President can issue decrees and appoint state ministers, MPs, commissioners and they can even take oaths of office virtually unfortunately, it seems like the concept of using virtual approach as a creativity to implement the agreement is not a priority to government, that is the disappointment we have currently with regards to this lockdown,” Yakani said.

On Wednesday, government reimposed partial Covid-19 lockdown due to the recent surge of cases in the country.