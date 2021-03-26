Activists appeal for reopening of schools

By Emelda Siama John

A concerned group of activists headed by Franco James yesterday appealed to the Office of the President for immediate reopening of schools in the country.

Franco James Ogawikur, the coordinator of the concerned group activists said as it marks 370days or more than one year since the imposition of the lockdown, the group is worried about prolonging the closure of the schools across the country hence appealing to President Salva Kiir Mayardit together with the Minister of General Education, Awut Deng Achuil to reopen the schools without further delays.

“We the members of this concerned group, thank the Almighty God for the gift of life during this tiresome year of Covid-19 pandemic.

We thank the government under the leadership of His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit for the tremendous work he has done during the pandemic and we also thank the National Taskforce on Covid-19 for the role they are playing to combat this disease in our country, ”Ogawikur said.

He revealed that the negative impact of the lockdown on education exceeds the benefit therefore, the future of our pupils and students is at great risk, many surveys in south Sudan have clearly indicated that girls are getting pregnant or forced into early marriage, while boys are wondering on the streets to join gangs or involve in violence and taking substances among others.

We made this appeal knowing that many countries around the world and in the region are reopening schools with necessary precautionary measures so that children are protected while studying.

He added that recent studies have shown that children face more risks of catching the virus at home than at schools, further more the mental health of the pupil is in danger as signs of stress and anxiety are being experienced among students.

The impact of this coronavirus from the age20 down is not like the other ages, its low, the indication is not high, for me as they should open the schools in April, we hope that they will open the schools without any delay but our worry is there’s no other clear direction or indication from the Ministry of General Education that schools is going to open at this period of time.

“Children on the street have turned to become sellers, you find them across Juba and across the 10 states and that is sending a bad signal for the future of this country, you can find little ones collecting bottles and selling them in order to get money,” he said.

“We believe schools can reopen under the following precautionary measures; first strict preventive measures can be applied at schools while the cast can be shared between the Ministry of Education and Parents Teachers Association.Secondly, the international and local NGOs can be involved in supporting the precautionary measures at schools. Thirdly, the number of students per class can be planned in a way that a maximum number is allowed to avoid easy infection.

Fourth, teachers have to be tested free of charge to assume duties and get treatment,” he added.