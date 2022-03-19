jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, March 20th, 2022
National News

Activist welcomes S. Sudan peace implementation talks

Edmund Yakani, CEPO Executive Director

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization welcomed the arrival of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Gen. Abdel-Fattah al Burhan to Juba to hold talks with President Salva Kiir Mayardit on the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

On Thursday, General Abdel Fattah al-Buhran, the Chairman of Transitional Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan arrived at Juba International Airport. The office of the president said President Salva Kiir Mayardit expected to discuss the challenges facing the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Edmund Yakani said that he welcomes the outcome of the meeting between President Salva Kiir and Gen. Burhan on the issue of the peace agreement.

“We have seen the roles Sudanese play to help South Sudanese to implement the peace implementation in the Country,”

On Thursday, the Press Secretary in the office of the president, AtenyWekAteny, said that the two leaders will hold a meeting yesterday (Friday, 18th March 2022) to discuss issues pertaining to challenges affecting the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement and also the progress of the implementation of Sudan’s Peace Agreement that is being mediated by South Sudan Government. Follow the senior presidential aide further said Kiir “will be briefed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on his recent visit to Uganda where he held a meeting with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as guarantors of the Revitalized Peace Agreement on the way forward following the cancellation of the retreat that was scheduled to take place in Kampala recently.

