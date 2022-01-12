Activist welcomes IGAD, Kitwang meeting in Khartoum

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) has welcomed the positive response of IGAD, Kitgwang meeting in Khartoum appreciating IGAD and the group for responding to their several advocacy messages including the lobby done.

He further appreciated the positive response of the Kitwang Group SPLA-IO breakaway faction and the government. This is a remarkable act if ceasefire first can be agreed upon in Khartoum.

On Sunday last week, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) invited the breakaway SPLA-IO Kitgwang faction, General Simon Gatwech Dual with his delegation for face to face meeting with the delegation of Government of South Sudan in Khartoum,

In the press release seen by Juba Monitor, Executive Director of CEPO, Edmund Yakani, said the IGAD process of the face-to-face meeting should be within the framework of Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan. The talks should embrace the formula of Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity meeting with Kitgwang SPLA-IO breakaway faction.

“The immediate expectation from this January, 2022 IGAD-led meeting between the Government and Kitgwang SPLA-IO breakaway should be the observation of ceasefire per the provision of the ceasefire agreement 2017. Dialogue is the required best approach for sorting out political difference among conflicting parties in South Sudan. Violence never gains the people of South Sudan. The recently deadly armed violence among the conflicting factions of the SPLA-IO in Magenis is senseless and gain nobody from only inflicting suffering on the people of South Sudan in Upper Nile State. It is time of talking without harder preconditions for realization of peaceful settlement of political crises. Mr. Yakani stressed

CEPO is urging the Kitgwang SPLA-IO breakaway faction with the government to reach sound deal from the Khartoum IGAD-led meeting without any contradictions to any provision of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.