Activist welcomes amendment of constitutional Bill

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), has welcomed the move taken by the Parliament to pass the Amended Bill of Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan 2011 as modified after the bill proceeded through the four steps required for the president to sign it into law.

Edmund Yakani said that the spirit for passing the bill of constitution amendment should be spirit to demand the leadership of the country executive to avail freedom of expression for citizens.

“So, I would like to call upon the H. E President Salva Kiir Mayardit to use the same example that with Directors, States institutions to avoid freedom of expression. During the national dialogue similar directives would made to avail freedom of expression because constitution is supreme law, yes we accepted the bill has now task,” he stated.

He added that the bill had a positive impact and has by then legitimatized the constitution process as there’s legal framework to referred to as people were going to engage on constitution process.

On Monday, Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA) passed the long-awaited transitional constitution of South Sudan 2011, as amended, bill 2021.

The Bill number 8, which would provide for the establishment of the National Constitutional Amendment Committee (NCAC), a body that would spearhead the constitution-making process.

Also it aimed at creating a permanent constitution that would pave a way for general elections by the end of the transitional period.

The bill also guaranteed good governance, rule of law, and human rights, as well as gender equality.